Happy Birthday Beyonce Mix–Quick Silva

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
View this post on Instagram
Observe THEE national holiday that is #BDay! 🙌🏾 #QuickSilvaShow
A post shared by QuickSilvaShow (@quicksilvashow) on Sep 4, 2019 at 7:51am PDT
Observe THEE national holiday that is #BDay! 🙌🏾 #QuickSilvaShow
A post shared by QuickSilvaShow (@quicksilvashow) on Sep 4, 2019 at 7:51am PDT
As we celebrate the one and Only King Bey, Quick Silva dedicated a mix to the multi-grammy award winning singer!
SIGN UP FOR THE 93.9 WKYS NEWSLETTER