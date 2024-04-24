Listen Live
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Published on April 24, 2024

The truth-telling comedian and actress, Amanda Seales, isn’t one to back down from speaking her mind. So when she publicly expressed her interest in appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay, fans knew that if the moment came, there would be a long list of stories she could tell.

Club Shay Shay isn’t a new show but it blew up at the beginning of the year after a viral interview with Katt Williams who used the platform to call out Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, and more.

 

Amanda Seales has stories dating back to the 90s where she worked as a child actor for companies like Disney and Nickelodeon. So even though she’s recently been the subject of a series of public criticism from Black run media outlets, there are a number of things that can come up during this interview. From experiencing racism as a child working in entertainment to being labeled as being too much difficult in the press, claims that she addressed on a recent episode of her podcast, Small Doses [Listen Here].

We’re expecting Seales and Sharpe to go deep into her upbringing and how her mother set a strong foundation for her to build on, how she ended up starring in Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure and where the conflict on the show began, how she got fired from SiriusXM due to industry politics involving Jay-Z and Pusha T, and getting aired out on the Wendy Williams Show.

Seales may also use this platform to raise awareness about social issues around the world, raising awareness about autism diagnosis, and her commitment to truth and justice around the world. World issues are something Amanda has been unapologetically vocal about on social media despite new policies that limit political content being shared on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Amanda Seales has not only worked as an actor on hit TV shows but has also used her talents as a talk show host on The Real, hosting the BET Awards during COVID, and hosted a show on Kevin Hart’s platform.

If you’re not already, make sure you’re following Amanda Seales on her daily podcast, The Amanda Seales Show, or her weekly podcast Small Doses, for more truths, stories, and gems.

 

Listen to Part 1 Below

Listen to Part 2 Below

