As an avid reader, World Book Day shows me the power of imagination and story-telling. Books written by Black women have shaped my ambitions, fantasies, and fears. Their words have lifted and comforted me through some of my darkest times. They have also motivated me to reach beyond my surroundings and consider the perspectives of Black women who don’t share my personal history.

Black women have taken me to the shores of Martha’s Vineyard and the streets of Paris, to glamorous late-night spots in Hollywood, and sweltering living rooms in Atlanta. I’ve stood over their shoulders as they grieved their loved ones, clasped my hands in excitement as their wildest dreams came true, and visited their home villages and family reunions. Through their words, I am able to immerse myself in their vision, setting my imagination ablaze as I become an extra in their stories.

Black women excel in fiction and non-fiction. They invite readers into church pews, boardrooms, and trap houses. The work of women like Jasmine Mans, Demetria Lucas, and Terri Woods has inspired me to try telling stories that differ from mine. The experience of being a Black woman is not a monolith, and learning what struggles our sisters face helps us be better for ourselves and each other.

World Book Day allows us to celebrate literature in all forms. We’ve been blessed to experience talented authors who use their imagination, wit, and wealth of knowledge to stimulate our brain cells and activate our creative minds. In honor of World Book Day, here are 15 Books by Black women that helped shape my life by permanently altering my brain chemistry.

World Book Day: 15 Books By Black Women That Changed My Brain Chemistry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com