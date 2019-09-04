Kevin Hart On The Road To Recovery After Post-Accident Back Surgery

Kevin Hart was involved in a terrible car wreck over the weekend and it is truly miraculous that he and his fellow passengers survived judging by the images that have surfaced. The comedian and actor underwent surgery to address his back injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery but is looking at plenty of physical therapy ahead.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Kevin tell us he’s expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week. However, he’ll have a heavy physical therapy workload in the coming weeks, along with a steady schedule of follow-up doctors appointments.

While we’ve been told Kevin’s Sunday night back surgery was a success — there’s still work to be done to ensure he comes back 100 percent.

TMZ broke the story … cops say Kevin was riding shotgun in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda early Sunday morning when it careened off Mulholland Highway, leaving the driver and a backseat passenger pinned. Kevin left the scene to get medical help and was taken to a nearby hospital.

As has been reported, Hart was a passenger while Jared Black drove along with Black’s fiancee and the Hart family’s physical trainer Rebecca Broxterman, joined along. Black’s condition is still unknown while Broxterman only suffered minor injuries.

