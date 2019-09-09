OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville Joins The Morning Hustle

The cast of OWN’s reality show Love & Marriage joined Lore’l and Angie Ange to discuss their new season which premiered on Saturday. Lore’l was able to get into their business as they shared their three different journeys through love and marriage. Angie makes the point that because each of their situations are so different, there is someone that can relate to each of them or even all three. This is a great show with the drama you like from reality tv but also showing Black Women and Black Love in a positive light. Catch up on the past episodes and watch the new season Saturdays at 9pm on OWN TV.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: