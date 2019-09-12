In the ongoing legal battle between former couple Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin, Will Smith‘s name has been mentioned in the mud-flinging. The actor was named yet again in the matter as Campbell-Martin believes Martin selling off a home for $2.4 million to pay off debts and a loan to Smith ignores what she’s owed.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tisha Campbell-Martin is back in court attempting to block the sale of a $2.4 million home. She believes her ex-husband is playing games in the legal battle.

Tisha and Duane Martin are in the middle of a nasty divorce and separate bankruptcy battle. In their bankruptcy, Duane was accused of hiding a Chatsworth mansion under a company named Roxe LLC. Will Smith loaned Duane $1.4 million to save the home at one point.

Last month, Duane and the trustee reached a deal, where Smith would be paid back in full on $1.5 million loaned to Martin.

Per their deal, Duane has agreed to sell off a 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 9,200 sq. ft. mansion located in Chatsworth, California. The trustee found a buyer who will be purchasing the pad for $2.45 million.

The $2.45 million will be broken down with $1.5 million going to Will Smith’s company named TB Properties LLC, $122k owed in back rent, $485k to the bankruptcy estate (to be used to pay off creditors) and $170,560 to a company named Roxe LLC.

Campbell-Martin has previously accused Martin of hiding assets by way of his LLC, and other allegedly shady dealings. Smith has yet to publicly comment on the back and forth.

—

Photo: WENN

Will Smith Still In Middle Of Court Battle Between Duane Martin & Tisha Campbell-Martin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: