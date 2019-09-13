Leah’s Lemonade: Is Rihanna PREGNANT?!?!?

Let’s get into this tea! A Huge congratulations to our girl Megan Thee Stallion or shall we say Megan Pete. While she’s blown up with a major label today is the damn day. My day one has blown up! She’s officially signed to Roc nation. Real Hot Girl sh*t!

Speaking of hot girl black girl magic, Rihanna threw her annual Diamond Ball…last night and she shared some reasons why she goes so hard for black women.

Don’t we love Rihanna…now we will be waiting for the album we’ve been dying to hear. Meanwhile people were speculating that she was expecting and her team quickly responded saying she was not pregnant.

PSA: STAY OUT OF HER UTERUS! DAMN!

Now to Herpes Gate, Usher…honey the last two years Usher has been dragged through the mud after being accused of giving to women and one man herpes. We’ll remind you remember the one that had everyone talking on the streets was the girl Quantasia Sharpton…well she dropped her case against him. Not sure about an out of court settlement. The case with the unknown woman is still in limbo.

Whew chile the ghetto Felecity Blues honey was sentenced to 14 days in prison for pleading guilty in college admission scandal and we just can’t wrap our heads around this!

