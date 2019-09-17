‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has Some Hiccups

Many of the people on the Love and Hip-Hop franchise have been open about the plastic surgery they’ve gotten done, but we don’t always get to actually see how they’re affected by the procedures. Usually, we hear post-surgery tales when they’re all nice and healed but Apple Watts took us on her breast implant journey on tonight’s episode of Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood, and it wasn’t pretty. Plastic surgery is big business because it’s popular. However, it’s so popular that people tend to forget that surgery of any kind is a big deal, particularly involuntary procedures done for vanity.

I’m not knocking anyone who gets plastic surgery, but it’s important to research where you’re getting your procedure done. Apple Watts went to a clinic located in a strip mall in an effort to save money.

Luckily for her, the surgery went well, I think, but she woke up in a lot of pain. She mentioned that the pain was worse than childbirth. Um, girl, whet? I’ve had a baby. That pain ain’t no joke, so I can only imagine what it must feel like to recover post-surgery. Anyway, April got the biggest size that she could in relation to her bodily proportions, so she’s not out here trying to look like a circus freak.

According to WebMD, there are two types of breast implants: saline and silicone. Saline implants are filled with sterile saltwater. Silicone gel implants are filled with, you guessed it, silicone. While more women report that silicone gel implants feel more natural, but they pose a higher risk if they leak. Each has its pros and cons that you will go over with your surgeon.

It’s not a procedure that is covered by insurance so you would be coming out of pocket for anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. There is a lot to consider when getting breast implants, including the aftermath. The preview for next week’s episode shows that April Watts is going to struggle with being addicted to the painkillers. We already know, that’s a huge problem in the United States. We’ll probably get to see April work through it, but you never can be sure when it comes to reality TV. You know how they like to hype things up in the trailer and then when you actually see the episode it’s not as bad as they initially made you think.

Anyway, have you ever had breast implants? Are you considering breast implants?

