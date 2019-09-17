Eve Steps Out At London Fashion Week And Her Outfit Has People Speculating A Baby Is On The Way

Eve stepped out in support of Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Charity Runway Show and while she wasn’t on the runway all eyes were on the former rapper. The Philly native was in attendance at the star studded event with her millionaire husband Maximillion Cooper.

She wore a white Maison Valentino dress designed by their current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. I love the high ruffled neckline. She paired the look with white Yves Saint Laurent boots – the outfit was on it and she looked so ethereal. To accessorize and give a pop of color – she added a wine colored clutch and silver bracelets. Her husband complimented her nicely in a tailored black suit with a detailed line in the pants. He was relaxed in all white sneakers.

However, it wasn’t her handsome husband or her shimmery and dewy pink makeup that had people talking. Her choice of a loose fitted dress had tongues wagging that Eve might be pregnant with child.

Could it be?!

Eve wears fitted clothes so this outfit choice did raise some eyebrows. She was spotted later that evening at a Serpenti Seduttori event in a cream Valentino mini dress that was also loose fit. In the picture, her arms are covering her stomach. Maybe just to show off her bracelets? One can only wonder.

This would be the first child together for Eve and Maximillion Cooper. Cooper has four children from a previous marriage. Earlier this year on The Talk, the 40-year-old opened up about her struggles with infertility. “It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself. Since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience people have actually come to me and hugged me and said you deserve it and it’s going to happen for you.”

According the the CDC only 8% of Black women from the ages of 25 to 44 get help in their pregnancy journey. With new advancing technology, I hope that Eve is able to get assistance with her fertility journey and have the child she so desires.

Eve Steps Out At London Fashion Week And Her Outfit Has People Speculating A Baby Is On The Way was originally published on hellobeautiful.com