Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory Sexual Assault

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection to his relationship with a minor girl. Police were able to close in on the 28-year-old MLB All-Star due to the distinctive tattoos on his arm.

Pittsburgh Pirates all-star pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested this morning in Pennsylvania on some truly disturbing charges including solicitation of a 13-year-old girl.

The 28-year-old closer — considered one of the best pitchers in baseball — was taken into custody in Pittsburgh stemming from an arrest warrant out of Florida.

Officials say they were investigating allegations Vasquez had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Lee County, Florida.

According to officials, the girl, now 15 years old, WAS continuing to have a relationship with Vasquez and had received a video in July from the MLB star performing a “sex act.”

Officials say Vasquez also sent the girl text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after the MLB season ended.

Several electronic devices were seized from Vasquez’s apartment in Pittsburgh during the investigation.

In subsequent updates, and a report from CBS Pittsburgh adding to the details, it has since come out that Vazquez is facing three felony charges — statutory sexual assault of a minor 11 years or older; unlawful contact with a minor; and corruption of minors — as well as one misdemeanor, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Vazquez appeared in court in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania Tuesday and was denied bail with other charges said to be pending.

