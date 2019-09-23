Former NBA Player & BIG3 Star Andre Emmett Murdered In Dallas

BIG3 star and Texas Tech standout, Andre Emmett was reportedly murdered in Dallas early Monday morning. Shams Charania of The Athletic’s broke the tragic news via his Twitter account this afternoon. The report was later confirmed in a Tweet statement from the BIG3’s official Twitter handle.
In the BIG3’s Tweet, the league described Emmett as easy-going and always having a smile on his face.
“The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around.”
BIG3’s co-founder, Ice Cube, shared his thoughts on the devastating news in a Tweet as well with a video of Emmett practicing: “I don’t understand this world sometimes…”
During his time at Texas Tech, Emmett averaged more than 20 points a game while balling for the Raiders. He was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics and was the no.35 pick in the 2004 NBA draft. He also suited for the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Jersey Nets. Before subsequently heading overseas to play professionally, he tried to get back to the NBA ranks playing on D-League and Summer League squads.
When he returned to the states, he decided to join the professional 3-on-3 basketball league where he has been a regular. No concrete details have been released about his death, but it is believed he died in a shooting. Our thoughts are with his family and close friends.
Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty
