Mattel Introduces Ellen & Issa Rae Inspired Gender-Neutral Dolls?

Angie’s HOT Topic was all about the new dolls Mattel has created. The presentation of the world’s first gender-neutral dolls was made. They want everyone to feel included in their new series “Creatable World”. Each doll has features that can be seen as a boy or girl and comes with clothing and hair options.

Mattel has been making moves over the years to make sure everyone is represented by their products. Paying homage to women of our history like Rosa Parks, including all body types with their fashionista series and Barbie with disabilities as well. The Morning Hustle crew is all for inclusivity but Angie, Lore’l and Jordan say they could’ve done a little better with the gender-neutral dolls because all they see is Ellen Degeneres and Issa Rae.

