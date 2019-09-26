Second Arrest Made in Connection with Mac Miller’s 2018 Overdose

A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller, who overdosed on fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine in September 2018.

NBC News reports that Ryan Reavis’ home was searched as part of an investigation in his possible involvement in Miller’s death. During the search of his home, they found paraphernalia, marijuana, and prescribed pills. Along with the drugs, firearm suppressors, and ammunition was also taken from Reavis’ home

Reavis—a 36-year-old resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona—is now facing charges of fraud and gun possession. However, police did not reveal the relationship between Reavis and Miller or Reavis’ connection with Miller’s death.

Cameron Pettit was the first to be arrested in connection with Miller. Pettit allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, a narcotic meant to treat pain that—unknowingly combined with alcohol—can become fatal.

Investigators discovered text messages between Miller and Pettit. In those messages, Pettit agreed to bring Miller oxycodone, cocaine, and Xanax. Two of those drugs were found in his system when he was discovered dead.

Miller is not the only musician who has succumbed to drug use, specifically via fentanyl being inappropriately added to another pill or mixed with another substance. Prince died in 2016 after he took counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. The pills he was taking looked like generic painkiller, Vicodin. Also, 3 Doors Down guitarist Matthew Roberts died of an overdose in 2016. He also had fentanyl in his system, along with hydrocodone.

Miller’s use of drugs recreationally was well documented in his songs, and it sucks we had to see him go so young. He died at just 26.

