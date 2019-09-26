Baby mama drama is nothing new when it comes to rappers and their ex-wifeys who bare their children, but Freddie Gibbs experienced some next level baby mama shenanigans that caused him to call the authorities for some help.

According to TMZ the “Thuggin’” rapper got into a verbal squabble this past August with his child’s mother Raven Tatum which led to his ex taking a knife and blessing his Mercedes Benz with all the buck-fifty’s an enraged woman could possibly dish out (that’s so Raven?). Interestingly enough this came on the heels of Gibbs actually doing Tatum the favor of letting her crash at his crib because her’s had sustained some water damage.

In docs, Freddie says the issue was that while he was out of town, he agreed to let Raven stay at his home because hers was flooded. He admits getting upset though when he noticed — on a baby monitor camera — she had moved a bunch of boxes with her belongings into their son’s room.

Freddie says he told his housesitter to tell Raven to move her stuff to the garage — and he claims that’s when she got PISSED and unleashed her rage on his Mercedes. He’s accusing her of carving “f**k you” on the side of his whip and also slashing his tires.

But, that was only the beginning. Freddie claims Raven got his girlfriend’s contact info and bombarded her with texts alleging he’s cheated on her. Freddie says Raven’s gotten so out of control, he needs a restraining order … and the judge agreed.

She’s been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Freddie, his GF and a daughter from another relationship. Freddie also requested physical and legal custody of his son, but the judge denied that requestNo good deed goes unpunished for real.Gibbs and Tatum are due to appear in court next month where the judge will determine what steps will be taken next.

Freddie Gibbs Got Restraining Order On Baby Mama After She Freddy Krueger'd His Benz was originally published on hiphopwired.com

