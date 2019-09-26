Young M.A blew up onto the scene in 20 with her hit single “Ooouuu” in 2016, and finally on September 27th we will finally get to hear HERStory In The Making.

She came by to chop it up with DJ Caesar about why it took so long for the world to get her debut album, and what type of pressure does she feel that it’s finally here? DJ Caesar and Young M.A go way back, even even DJ’d for her out in Beijing two years ago, so he’s seen first hand the amount of work M.A has put in to get to this point. But he’s not to happy about not getting a call from her when she had Bernice Burgos in her music video!

They also go into some of their favorite #SoBrooklynChallenges and more! Peep the full interview above and make sure you check out HERStory In The Making drops tomorrow!

Young M.A Tells Us What Took So Long For Her To Drop Her Debut Album “HERStory In The Making” was originally published on boomphilly.com

