Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74

Opera Singer Jessye Norman has died.

The world-renowned Soprano passed from septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015, according to a statement by her family.

Norman’s historic career began in the late 1960s. After moving to Europe she won the ARD International Music Competition in Munich and landed a three-year contract with the Deutsche Opera Berlin. She also made her opera debut in Elisabeth Wagner’s “Tannhäuser.” Her accomplishments include five Grammy Winner, one of with for lifetime achievement in 2006. In 1997 she received the Kennedy Center honor along with various honorary doctorates and halls of fame awards.

Norman was 74.

