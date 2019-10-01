New information surrounding the suspect in the Hunt Valley Towne Center stabbing incident from over the weekend.
Baltimore police said Jamaal Ramone Taylor has had run-ins with Baltimore police previously over the years.
Taylor was arrested by city police on two separate occasions between 2010 and 2012 for burglary and second-degree assault, respectively.
Five people injured in the stabbing incident Saturday suffered non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at local hospitals.
Police released Taylor’s mugshots from his two previous arrests. Check them out by clicking here.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Suspect Killed in Hunt Valley Towne Center Stabbing Attack Had Police Record was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com