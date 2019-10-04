It’s Colt McCoy’s turn again.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced that McCoy will start this Sunday against the New England Patriots. It’s not much of a surprise that McCoy would get the nod over rookie Dwayne Haskins or Case Keenum. In fact, Gruden says he made the decision to start McCoy “a long time ago”

Watch Live: Post-Practice Press Conferences https://t.co/sXX6cB3o0I — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 4, 2019

McCoy played 3 games for the Skins in 2018 before a leg injury ended his season.

Jay Gruden Announces That Colt McCoy Will Start Vs. Patriots This Sunday

