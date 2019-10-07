Angie’s Hot Topic: Joshua Brown, Testified Then Killed

“See Something, Say Something” is often said and taught but rarely done. Police are trying to build a more trusting relationship with the communities that they work in. In some cases, it has worked and moved things in a positive direction but what happened this weekend in Dallas, has people rethinking.

Joshua Brown, was a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. He was the neighbor of Botham Jean, who was killed by mistake by Guyger. Joshua Brown was in the hallway when he heard the two gunshots. He was reluctant to share what he heard but showed up and gave a very emotional testimony.

It is extremely unfortunate that this young man, saw something and said something but is now dead. Angie Ange, Lore’l and Jordan share their reactions to this terrible situation…

Learn More: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/amber-guyger-trial-slain-witness-joshua-brown-would-have-testified-botham-jean-civil-case-against-dallas-police/

