[Exclusive Interview] Wale & Little Bacon Bear Talks “Wow… That’s Crazy” Championing Black Women & More

Before hitting it the stage at the Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, Wale sat down with Little Bacon Bear for the exclusive.

Wale talks about his new album “Wow… That’s Crazy” which drops Friday, October 11th and what we can expect from the new LP. Folarin also talks about his love for black women and championing them through song.

