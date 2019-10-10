CLOSE
[Listen] Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion “All Dat” [#KYSFest19]

 

CLICK HERE & GET YOUR TICKETS TO KYS FEST 19 FEATURING MONEYBAGG YO!

Moneybagg Yo teases a new joint with Megan The Stallion on Instagram and now it’s here! The Denaro Love-produced “All Dat” features Moneybagg’s lady Tina Snow on the track and you definitely should here this at the 2nd Annual KYS Fest October 24th!

 

View this post on Instagram

10.10.19 Drop 🖤 If U Ready.🔥

A post shared by BIG SPEAKER (@moneybaggyo) on

 

Moneybagg also teased a new joint with singer Summer Walker on Twitter last month

No word if a new project is on the way but you can expect to hear a lot more at KYS Fest!

