[Listen] Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion “All Dat” [#KYSFest19]

Moneybagg Yo teases a new joint with Megan The Stallion on Instagram and now it’s here! The Denaro Love-produced “All Dat” features Moneybagg’s lady Tina Snow on the track and you definitely should here this at the 2nd Annual KYS Fest October 24th!

Moneybagg also teased a new joint with singer Summer Walker on Twitter last month

No word if a new project is on the way but you can expect to hear a lot more at KYS Fest!

