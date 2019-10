This year’s host of the 32nd Thurgood Marshall Gala, Terrence J, checked in with The Morning Hustle before the festivities. He shares with Lore’l and Angie his personal connection to the foundation and what this event means to him, “I’m a product of the program!” He says he doesn’t know how his life or career would’ve turned out with this foundation. Listen to their full conversation…

