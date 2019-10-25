Mob Ties: Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]

Drake continues to live his very best life however he sees fit. October’s Very Own celebrated his special day the mafia way.
As spotted on Page Six the 6 God hosted his closest friends and family to a cosa nostra themed birthday party. According to the website’s confidential sources the “Money In The Grave” rapper toasted to his 33rd birthday at Goya Studios in Hollywood. The festivities paid homage to classic gangster movies with a functional casino, bottle girls wearing DEA jackets and the iconic police line up wall from The Usual Suspects.
To hear their snitch tell it Drizzy conducted himself like a true Don. “He was actually the quintessential gentleman,” the source explained. . “He greeted people and said hello to everyone and shook hands. He really had a good time with his friends and was laughing … He literally worked the room for the entire party.”
In the house were the likes of Diddy, Adele, Chris Brown, Future, Fetty Wap, Snoop Dogg, A1, Jim Goldstein and Larsa Pippen. French Montana, who was dressed like Tony Montana, gifted Drake a diamond cuff reportedly worth $175,000.
I’ve spent many nights over the last 4 or 5 years feeling like people did not like me or resented me for things beyond my control. I would sometimes settle into this mindset for months at a time. Today I woke up and looked at my phone and realized how much positive energy and how many unbreakable bonds I have in my life from incredible people. All the messages and posts just reminded me that I am covered in a blanket of love and support and I should never second guess that. Thank you for a truly uplifting day. Love you all forever.
