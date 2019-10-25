Q Da Fool Talks New Single “No Debating,” Future Features, And More

The DMV’s own Q Da Fool stopped by the Quick Silva show to talk all things new music. The Maryland rapper talked about his new single “No Debating.” He also talked about being in the trenches of making his new album. Q says he’s working on putting together some pieces to finish up the album. Quick asked if there’s anyone he wants to he wants to work with and he says thqere are plenty of artists that you want to work with. Watch the full video above to see where he’s performing and when you can catch his next meet and greet.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: