Leah’s Lemonade EXCLUSIVE🍋: Is Solange Knowles Cheating Or Separated?! [VIDEO]

Someone from Leah Henry’s Lemonade stand sent in this video of Solange Knowles allegedly out in LA grabbing lunch and getting touchy with a man that’s NOT her husband. Rumors have been swirling on whether or not she and Alan Ferguson are divorced…Whether they are or aren’t she looks very comfortable with this mystery man. This allegedly was taken on August 30, 2019. While I cannot confirm or deny the validity of this video, the person who sent the video is sure they saw Solange Knowles. Follow Leah Henry for the latest news and gossip in entertainment!

