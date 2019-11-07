Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto, Favorite Songwriters And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Vibes and vocals! Gallant is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and with Keisha Nicole and Brando inside the Houston BMW Studios, that’s exactly what we get into. The DMV native discusses his battles with mental health, whether or not he believes in mercury retrograde, who he thinks is a better writer of love songs between Babyface and Stevie Wonder, working with 6LACK and more!

