Former New York Mayor, Michael Bloomberg has said that he wan’t to run for president. He hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but Russ isn’t sure if him running is a good idea or not yet. He’s 77 years old, but he’s a Independent and he could be “the guy to make a difference.” Speaking of the presidency, his son, Donald Trump Jr. went on The View and acted a fool. He’s “just Donald Trump with a bigger vocabulary and the same -ish show.” We need to get this family out of the White House.

Russ Rant: Trump Jr. Is Just Like His Dad was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

