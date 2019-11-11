“Thank You For Your Service” Is Not How Veterans Want To Be Addressed

According to a poll from Cohen Veterans Network, 49% of former and active military feel uncomfortable with the expression “Thank You for your service”. Angie discussed this topic with Jordan and wanted to know from our Veteran listeners, how they felt about it. One of our callers shared that the saying just seems very programmed and people only say it just to have something to say. She suggests that you speak to a veteran for a minute, hear them out and take some time to learn about what branch they served in. Hear more from our veterans and Happy Veterans Day!

https://www.newsweek.com/veterans-thank-you-service-veterans-day-support-1470776

Also On 93.9 WKYS: