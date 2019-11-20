Angie’s Hot Topic: College Debt Finally Expelled

College is Cool but that debt, definitely isn’t! So many people graduate from college and are hopeful for their futures but then that that first student loan bill comes in. Then you look and see; how much that dorm room really cost, how much all those meals you didn’t eat at the caf, add up to and then you see how many years it may take you to pay all of this off. Sheesh, Yeah that will suck the joy right out of you! But thankfully it looks like better days are on the horizon. Angie shared that CNBC reported that “Big changes could be in store for student loan borrowers”. Click link and watch full video for more information.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: