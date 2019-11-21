E.A.T. Founder, Malik Talks Turning

Dreams Into Reality With 3rd Shoe Release

Malik is a very well known young entrepreneur in the DMV. This morning he joined Angie Ange and On Air Jordan to celebrate the release of his third shoe with New Balance! No, he isn’t an athlete or rapper or even an actor. He’s a kid from The District who just enjoyed taking photos.

Yup, everything started for Malik as a photographer, which branched off to his fashion brand, E.A.T. This stands for Elevate All the Time, which goes with their slogan “If you don’t E.A.T. you die the streets”. Malik has always been on his grind hustling. He grew up loving new balance and if you’re from this area you know how much a pair of New Balances are a necessity to complete your ‘fit. So when Malik was approached by the brand for a three sneaker design deal, of course, he said yes!

He shares with our listeners to keep grinding and making noise! The opportunities will come. His fashion brand is now worldwide and is sold in over 15 states throughout the country. That’s how he got New Balance’s attention, by never giving up on his mission and goal. Elevate all the time is not just a saying on their clothes, Malik is very involved in the community. He has several non-profits and even makes pop up visits to some of his mentees schools, to make sure they’re staying focused.

If you want to order a pair of the new EAT sneakers visit www.ycmc.com

Shoes will be released on November 22nd

