Anthony Davis Seeks LeBron James’ Advice For How To Handle New Orleans Homecoming

Anthony Davis will be making his first return to the city in which his NBA career started, New Orleans.

In case you’ve been living under a rock and missed everything that has happened in the last 9-10 months, Anthony Davis put the Pelicans in a tough spot by requesting a trade, then leaking through his agent that he was not willing to guarantee to re-sign to any team he was traded to once his contract expires at the end of this season.

Understandably so, Pelicans fans got really upset and Davis became public enemy number one.

This past summer Anthony Davis’ requests were granted and he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with superstar Lebron James.

So with the return to New Orleans on the horizon, Davis was questioned about what he was expecting from the New Orleans crowd. AD turned to his teammate LeBron James, who had dealt with this very same situation when he departed Cleveland for Miami.

James was asked if he had spoken to AD about the homecoming.

“I talked to him,” James said, “because I know what it’s like going into a situation where you would call home for seven years. He’s a kid when he got there, and he became a man along that seven-year journey, so it’s just going to be a different situation for him personally.”

Davis had what could be considered a dress rehearsal when he played his first game back with the Pelicans after the trade deadline when he was not dealt.

“[I] felt like I was on the other side,” he said when he was booed at home in February in his first game after the trade deadline when he was still with the Pelicans despite requesting a trade. This time, he will actually be on the other team.

And on the other team, will be the nucleus that landed the Lakers AD of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart.

The early returns were always going to be in the Lakers favor, and they’ve yielded those results thus far. Lakers are off to a 15-2 start while the Lakers, while the Pelicans are just 6-11. But Brandon Ingram has looked like a star in the making.

