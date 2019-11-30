Nothing But Good Times When Pardi and Lore’l Get Together!

Pardison Fontaine’s new album, well mixtape, not quite…umm what do you want us to call it Pardi? “The Project… The Project!” Pardison clarifies during his interview with Lore’l on The Morning Hustle. They talk about their favorite tracks on “Under8ed”, new collaborations, S.O.B.’s performance and so much more. Lore’l even asks who his celebrity crush is, you may be shocked by his answer. See their full interview below and make sure to give his new project a listen!

