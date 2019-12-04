Michael Eric Dyson Calls In To Celebrate Jay Day + New Book “Jay-Z: Made In America”

December 4th is Jay-Z’s birthday and known as JAY DAY! Michael Eric Dyson calls into The Morning Hustle to talk about the legend and his new book “Jay-Z: Made in America”.

“He’s the Tom Brady and LeBron James of this art form” Michael expresses to the morning show crew, “I wanted to celebrate his Longevity, his genius, his rhetorical sophistication, his political insight and his embodiment of a Hustler from the streets who made it to the suites” Jay-Z has been creating music and a business model for our community for over 30 years. He has been able to stay relevant and remain connected over these years.

Michael Eric Dyson continues an informative conversation with Angie Ange, Lore’l, On Air Jordan and Head Krack including the grades he would give Jay-Z’s albums. Hear this and more in the full interview..

