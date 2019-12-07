Break Out Singer Jorja Smith Talks Social Anxiety, The Music Industry, & Her Famous Feature + More [Exclusive Video]

You may know breakout singer Jorja Smith from her hit song with Afro Beats singer Burna Boy, “Be Honest.” Or from her rumored romance with superstar Drake. Regardless of the hearsay, Jorja is in a lane of her own with her music. Calling it her “best year yet” Smith now has plans to slow down after the success of 2019. She sat down with The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva and dished on everything from dealing with social anxiety, to her rumored relationship with Drake.

She got REALLY honest with Dominique Da Diva with a little game of “Be honest.” Watch the video to get the full scoop!

