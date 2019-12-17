Ex-NYPD Sergeant Pleads Guilty To Moving Drugs For Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Bloods Crew

Tekashi 6ix9ine is less than 24 hours away from learning whether or not his loose lips were enough to spare him from finding himself in Davy Jones’ locker for an extended period of time. But the ripple effects of his ship sinking ways continue to be felt across the board, and the latest person to go down with the Trey Nine Bloods gang raised a lot of eyebrows.

According to the New York Daily News, Ex-NYPD sergeant Arlicia Robinson has recently pleaded guilty moving “manteca” (Spanish slang word for heroin) for Nine Trey Blood shot-caller in New York and is facing up to six years in prison for her role in their drug operation.

Though she was friends with the rainbow-haired rapper, Robinson was actually was outed by Nine Trey “five-star general” Kristian Cruz while he was on the stand and who revealed he hired her to move product for the gang because he felt “she would draw less attention from authorities.”

During a plea hearing last month, Robinson, 39, admitted she’d moved a package of at least 100 grams of heroin from the Bronx to Manhattan on July 25, 2018.

“I carried the package to a car and rode in the car to help deliver the package,” Robinson said, according to a court transcript that was withdrawn from public records after two days. “I know what I did was wrong and I’m very sorry.”

Aside from doing jail time, Robinson also faces a fine that can go anywhere from $20,000 to $5 million. We doubt she made millions moving 100 grams of smack but maybe the gang was feeling generous at the time. You never know.

Unfortunately for Robinson, the feds were onto her moves and set her up in a “reverse sting” according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Sebastian Swett.

“The government would have video surveillance of the defendant participating in this drug transaction,” Swett explained.

“The entire setup was surveilled and done at law enforcement’s control and direction.” Robinson was one of the many people who got indicted alongside Tekashi on November 19, 2018. Now that she’s pleaded guilty we’ll have to wait and see how the court decides to punish her and whether or not she’ll have an outstanding debt to pay off for the foreseeable future. — Photo: Getty

Ex-NYPD Sergeant Pleads Guilty To Moving Drugs For Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Bloods Crew was originally published on hiphopwired.com

