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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Faces New Probation Drama

Pooh Shiesty is facing new probation controversy after prosecutors alleged unauthorized travel, substance use, and misconduct involving his former probation officer.

Published on July 1, 2026

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Pooh Shiesty is making headlines again after new allegations surfaced regarding his probation supervision.

According to reports discussed during Reddzz Rundown on 93.9 WKYS, prosecutors claim the rapper’s former probation officer entered fake day passes that allegedly allowed him to travel to unauthorized locations while he was supposed to remain under stricter supervision. Authorities reportedly say the officer contacted Pooh Shiesty numerous times throughout the day and was later fired over the alleged misconduct.

The allegations do not stop there. Prosecutors also reportedly uncovered text messages in which Pooh Shiesty allegedly admitted to being intoxicated and using drugs while on probation. If proven true, those actions could constitute additional probation violations and potentially create further legal challenges for the Memphis rapper.

The situation has sparked widespread conversation online, with many questioning the nature of the relationship between the rapper and the former probation officer. While details remain limited, the allegations have fueled speculation as investigators continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding the case.

At this time, the claims remain allegations, and no final legal determination has been made regarding the reported misconduct or the alleged probation violations. As the investigation continues and more information becomes available, fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see how the latest chapter in Pooh Shiesty’s legal saga unfolds. Stay tuned for updates as this developing story continues.

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