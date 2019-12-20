A$AP Rocky Sex Tape Leakes

CLOSE
What a year it has been for the rapper A$AP Rocky. After being freed from prison in Sweden now a video has surfaced that appears to be a sex tape of the rapper. A reason the Twitterworld believes it is Rocky is because of several tattoos, one across his chest which seems to read “ASAP”, and a possible another tattoo on his left hand matching the rapper.

ASAP responded to the rumors

This is the ending of a pretty wild year for the rapper. Rocky was arrested in July in Sweden on assault charges. He was found guilty but escaped jail time.

