A$AP Rocky Sex Tape Leakes

What a year it has been for the rapper A$AP Rocky. After being freed from prison in Sweden now a video has surfaced that appears to be a sex tape of the rapper. A reason the Twitterworld believes it is Rocky is because of several tattoos, one across his chest which seems to read “ASAP”, and a possible another tattoo on his left hand matching the rapper.

ASAP responded to the rumors

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM 😮 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

This is the ending of a pretty wild year for the rapper. Rocky was arrested in July in Sweden on assault charges. He was found guilty but escaped jail time.

