Michelle Obama and her husband President Barack have their fingers on the pulse of the culture— and the couples’ year-ending lists for the best music, movies, and shows was even further proof.

So it should come as no surprise that the former first lady is getting in on the #content game by producing shows for Instagram. In a new venture with progressive news network ATTN, Obama will help spearhead a series on IGTV called “A Year of Firsts.” The show will follow students as they navigate through their first years of college, which is usually the time for a lot of trial and error, self-discovery and learning how to balance your social life. The six-episode show is set to begin the middle of January and end in June.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Michelle Obama said in a statement. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

“As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college,” ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal said in a statement. “This series will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers.”

Obama’s partnership with ATTN comes as an extension of her “Reach Higher” program, an initiative launched during her tenure in the White House that is designed to “help students get to and through college.”

Here’s What To Expect From Michelle Obama’s New IGTV Series “A Year Of Firsts” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: