Crank Session 1.7.20

So every night we showcase some the best of Go-Go and DMV artist in the Crank Session at 9:30 pm with the mix provided by Malcolm Xavier. Make sure to check out tonights list of songs and follow the bands/artists –

1.7.20 – Crank Session 1. Sweet Thang – Ambition Band – @ambitionbanddmv 2. Michael Jackson – TOB – @tobbandandshow 3. She Love – CCB – @criticalconditionband 4. Clapping Again – Reaction Band – @reactionband 5. City Girl – DJ Heat feat. Styme & Reece P – @djheatdc 6. When The Smoke Clears – Bou – @bou_yh 7. Come 2 Far – No Savage – @nosavagedmg In a band and think your song belongs in the Crank Session, make sure to hit Little Bacon Bear or Malcolm Xavier for more info on how to get in.

