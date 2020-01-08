CLOSE
Crank Session 1.7.20

So every night we showcase some the best of Go-Go and DMV artist in the Crank Session at 9:30 pm with the mix provided by Malcolm Xavier. Make sure to check out tonights list of songs and follow the bands/artists –

1.7.20 – Crank Session

1. Sweet Thang – Ambition Band – @ambitionbanddmv

2. Michael Jackson – TOB – @tobbandandshow

3. She Love – CCB – @criticalconditionband

4. Clapping Again – Reaction Band – @reactionband

5. City Girl – DJ Heat feat. Styme & Reece P – @djheatdc

6. When The Smoke Clears – Bou – @bou_yh

7. Come 2 Far – No Savage – @nosavagedmg

In a band and think your song belongs in the Crank Session, make sure to hit Little Bacon Bear or Malcolm Xavier for more info on how to get in.

