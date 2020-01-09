KYS Versus – 1.8.20

Tonight we have the current Champion Radio Mari (@call.memari) with his song “Wave” up for his 5th win against the new challenger, Daddy Rhymes (@daddy_rhymes) “Things You Do”. As always song with most votes win, and the only way to vote is to call 202-432-WKYS at 8pm when you’ve heard both songs played. Make sure to tune in and let me know which you got.

Submit Song to 939kysvs@gmail.com

The song must be clean and radio-ready

Must include contact information and social media handles

Little Bacon Bear will play 93 seconds of two local DMV artist back-to-back

Listeners call in and vote for the song they feel should win

The song with the most votes gets played the next night and faces a new challenger

If your song gets 5 consecutive wins it gets retired and the artist gets an interview with Bacon Bear and will be featured on KYSDC.COM



KYS Verses runs Monday – Thursday during the 8pm hour on 93.9 WKYS, KYSDC.Com or Download Our Official App!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: