Crank Session – 1.8.20

So every night we showcase some the best of Go-Go and DMV artist in the Crank Session at 9:30 pm with the mix provided by Malcolm Xavier. Make sure to check out tonights list of songs and follow the bands/artists –
1.8.20 – Crank Session – @Littlebaconbear + @Malcolm_x
1. Can You Handle It – CCB – @criticalconditionband
2. Don’t Say You Will – New Impressionz – @newimpressionz
3. Twerk 4 Me – UCB – @uncalled4_band
4. With All My Heart – Backyard Band – @backyardband
5. Still Ray – Backyard Band – @backyardband
6. No Ordinary Love – Rare Essence – @rewickedestband
7. When The Smoke Clears – Bou – @bou_yh
In a band and think your song belongs in the Crank Session, make sure to hit Little Bacon Bear or Malcolm Xavier for more info on how to get in.