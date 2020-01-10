Crank Session 1.9.20

So every night we showcase some the best of Go-Go and DMV artist in the Crank Session at 9:30 pm with the mix provided by Malcolm Xavier. Make sure to check out tonights list of songs and follow the bands/artists –
1.9.20 – Crank Session – @Littlebaconbear + @Malcolm_x
1. Shea Butter – CCB – @criticalconditionband
2. Boriqua – TCB – @bouncebeatkingz
3. Pacman Poppin – TCB – @bouncebeatkingz
4. Whip Whop- CCB – @criticalconditionband
5. Eagle On (Fakin) – Backyard Band – @backyardband
6. Twerk 4 Me – UCB – @uncalled4_band
7. City Girl – DJ Heat – @djheatdc
8. Billie – Ikey – @ikeysodope
In a band and think your song belongs in the Crank Session, make sure to hit Little Bacon Bear or Malcolm Xavier for more info on how to get in.