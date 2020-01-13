While we are several years past one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic wars it doesn’t hurt to reminisce. Memphis Bleek takes us back to when he made the beef between Roc-A-Fella Records and Nas official.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Brooklyn MC paid a recent visit to The Drink Champs podcast. While the two-hour conversation covered a myriad of topics concerning his career one moment that will always keep our attention is how he sent a warning shot at the Queensbridge legend. Naturally Noreaga got him to think back about that special time.

“I was on fire at that time, feeling myself, nuts hanging in the hood,” he explained. “N***a hit me like, ‘yo n***as dissed you Blizz! The whole hood talking about it…[Nas] said ‘I’ll let a slug melt in your hat’ or some silly sh*t. He wasn’t talking about me! Come on! No, it wasn’t about me!” He went to detail how to how he went at Esco on “Mind Right”. “So I went to the studio, I got him, and that was it.”

Thankfully N.O.R.E. spoke to the elephant in the room in hilarious fashion by saying “in your mind, you thought you could take Nas?”. Surprisingly Malik wasn’t one big bit scared. “I was ready for all the smoke. Then when he shot back, that’s when Hov was like ‘yo Bleek chill, I got this.‘ I was like ‘alright big homie hold it down!’”.

But as much he bled Roc-A-Fella he too had to admit “Ether” burns slow. “It was like a body dropped,” he remembers. “We were like, ‘yo do we gotta get our gun and kill that n***a?! N***as wanted to kill Flex, stop playing that sh*t! It’s real though, it’s Hip-Hop. It ain’t the fact that it was good or not – that sh*t just rang off.”

You can listen to The Drink Champs episode below with the Nas talk starting at the 37:00 mark below.

Photo: WENN.com

Mind Right: Memphis Bleek Thought He Could Take On Nas Lyrically [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: