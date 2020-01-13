Kyle Smith Elevated to Redskins VP of Player Personnel

The Redskins front office carousel continued on Monday when the team announced it was promoting Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel. Smith has been with the team since the 2011 offseason and was most recently the director of college personnel. He will now oversee both college and pro personnel aspects of the front office.

“I have been impressed with Kyle’s track record and player evaluation process, and I’m confident in the vision we share for the future of the Washington Redskins,” said Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera via press release.

Smith initially joined Washington as an intern in 2010 before taking a full-time role as an area scout. He’s the son of former San Diego Chargers executive vice president and general manager A.J. Smith. The elder Smith also joined the Redskins in 2013 as a senior executive before retiring in 2015.

Before his work as a scout, Kyle Smith played wide receiver and punt returner for Youngstown State University, where he had 1,054 yards on 64 career catches and was All-Gateway Conference honorable mention choice and the team’s offensive MVP in his final year. Smith then signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings after the 2006 NFL Draft.

Smith’s elevation is the latest front office move for Washington in an offseason that started with the firing of team president Bruce Allen. The Redskins have yet to name a general manager, reports suggest they may wait until after the 2020 NFL draft to do so.

