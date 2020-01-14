Nationals pitching prospect Fausto Segura was killed in a road accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Sports. The right-hander, who’s been with Washington since 2017, was just 23 years old.

The baseball community mourns the passing of Fausto Segura, a pitching prospect in the Nationals system.https://t.co/1xFpTECR0l pic.twitter.com/bRkRyFwlCB — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) January 13, 2020

Nationals director of Latin American scouting Fausto Severino confirmed the report to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes, calling it a tragedy for both the Segura family and the Nationals organization. “You are never prepared to see someone so young die,” Severino said.

According to Rojas, Segura was riding a Honda scooter when he was struck by a van near his native Barahona. He spent the 2019 season, his third year of professional ball, with the Nationals’ short-season Class-A affiliate in Auburn and was named to the league’s All-Star team.

The Nationals issued the following statement:

“The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura, a 23-year-old pitcher who spent the 2019 season with our short-season affiliate Auburn Doubledays. He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization. We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto’s family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief.”

The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura. pic.twitter.com/vPP0M7FNuR — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 13, 2020

Nationals Prospect Fausto Segura Killed in Traffic Accident was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: