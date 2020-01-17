Call Off The Calvary: ‘Watchmen’ Season 2 Isn’t Happening

Many people would agree that the final season of Game of Thrones left a very foul taste in the mouths of millions of faithful viewers. But just when it seemed like HBO was on the road to redemption with their surprise hit of a new series, Watchmen, it’s being reported that a season 2 isn’t in the cards.

W. T. F?!?!?

Also, spoilers ahead.

In an interview with USA Today, the though was HBO would welcome a new season so long as the show’s creator Damon Lindelof continues to pen the storyline. However, Lindelof revealed that he doesn’t have any interest in continuing the story of Sister Knight (Regina King). Even with a huge matzo ball of a cliffhanger as Sister Knight possibly inherited the powers of Doctor Manhattan in the season finale, it looks like we’ll never truly know if she went on to become the most powerful being in the universe.

Well ain’t that a kick in the ass.

So much for those rumors that The Comedian and Nite Owl would be getting introduced in the second season.

Lindelof for his part gave HBO his blessing to bring go forward with a new season and new writers, but it seems like they learned a lesson from their Game of Thrones days as HBO programming chief Casey Bloys is weary about going for a new season without the show’s original creator.

“It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there’s an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a ‘Fargo,’ ‘True Detective’ (anthology) take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether. We’re very proud of ‘Watchmen,’ but what I’m most interested in what Damon wants to do.”

But even if they decide to actually continue the series, Regina King told Vulture “I don’t want there to be a second season if it’s not going to at least be comparable to this first season, which is going to be really hard to do.”

Can’t imagine a Watchmen world without a Sister Knight out there kicking ass now.

Well folks, it looks like HBO done did it to us again. Hopefully Damon Lindelof has a change of heart and returns with another spellbinding season but as of right now it looks like we got a helluva one season stand that’ll leave us wanting more for the rest of our lives.

