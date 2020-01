When Did The Weeknd Start Dancing?

The Weeknd is back with his second music video of his continuum music video series since Heartless. I like what the Toronto songster has been doing with his music videos since he made the big chop with his locks. Changed up the look, changed up the sound, and even gave his music videos some flair with new dance moves! The 3x Grammy winner’s last album, Starboy, went 3x Platinum in America and isn’t looking to slow down!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: