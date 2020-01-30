Vanessa Bryant Speaks After Husband, Kobe and Daughter, GiGi’s Death

“There aren’t enough l words to describe our pain right now” Vanessa expresses in her first statement via Instagram after the passing of her husband and daughter Sunday morning. Over this week so many fans, past teammates, celebrities, politicians, family members and so many others have shared their condolences for the Bryant family and the 7 other people who passed away as well. Vanessa takes the time to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

Even though Kobe has retired from the NBA, his ties with the players and coaches are still very close. During each game that has been played since Kobe’s passing, each team has taken a 24 second violation in honor of Bryant. Some of the elite of the NBA got together to remember the young legend.

More details have come out about the helicopter crash. It has been reported that a recommended safety feature was missing. Also Vanessa and Kobe made a pact to not fly in the helicopter together.

As Vanessa shared in her post if you would like to donate to the families effected in this tragedy visit mambasportsfoundation.org

