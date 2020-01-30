Lore’l blessed the red carpet of the 2020 Grammy Awards for Bossip.com and TV One to chat with some of our favorite stars on music’s biggest night. She caught up with heveryone from Saweetie to Rick Ross to Gunna on the carpet, all of whom gushed about their excitement for the big show.

Da Baby also stopped by to kick it with Lore’l on the carpet — and in true Baby form, he dedicated the moment to something grander, something bigger than himself. Like the legendary Kobe Bryant whom we lost early Sunday morning.

Check out the exclusive clip above to see what Da Baby had to say. #Mamba4Life

Watch Da Baby Dedicate This Red Carpet Moment To The Late, Great Kobe Bryant [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

