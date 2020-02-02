[Music Video] King of My City by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

King Of New York

A Boogie is coming to claim the title as the King of New York City! No one from NYC has had a previous year like he had, especially with the release of his sophomore album, Hoodie SZN. As humble as they come, the Bronx rapper didn’t say much about his Grammy snubs from the past event, but his album did premiere at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 charts in December of 2018, ascended to #1 by the 3rd week and remained there for a little less than a season’s worth. The album did so well, that he was planning to release a sequel from his freshman album titled, Artist 2.0, in December 2019, but Hoodie SZN never moved from the charts. There’s speculation that A Boogie may drop Artist 2.0 by the first semester of 2020.

